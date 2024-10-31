Diwali festival preparations underway in Queens' Little Guyana

How Little Guyana is celebrating Diwali in 2024

NEW YORK — In the Queens neighborhood known as Little Guyana, preparations are underway for the community's annual Diwali festival.

The "Let's Light Up Liberty Avenue" event is expected to draw thousands with performances and rituals to commemorate the Hindu festival of lights.

"You could feel the blissfulness, the spirituality"

"This community, they care about their people, and they care about Diwali," organizer Lakshmee Singh said. "One thing about the Indo-Caribbean community, we're so strong when it comes to our customs and culture. You can tell that just by walking down Liberty Avenue."

Shanta Sookram, owner of Diya Flowers by Shanta, will provide bouquets. For her, the event is soul-stirring.

"When you go there, you could feel the blissfulness, the spirituality," she said. "You could feel the goosebumps."

Children will dress as deities including the goddess Lakshmi. Known for spreading light and abundance, she is a focus of the event.

"We clean, we fast, we wear our best new outfits, and we get ready for her as if it was a visitor coming to our home," organizer Jenny Harricharran said.

"It's such a sense of pride, honor, privilege"

With contributions from dozens of local businesses, it's a community effort to connect borders and generations.

"It just brings you back to your forefathers. My parents have both passed, and I know how we experienced it in Guyana," Harricharran said. "It's such a sense of pride, honor, privilege to be able to do this in a country we all migrated to. It's just such a wonderful feeling."

"Let's Light Up Liberty Avenue" begins Saturday at 1 p.m. at 119-25 Liberty Avenue.

All New York City Public Schools will be closed Friday for Diwali. It's the first time it's being observed as a school holiday.

