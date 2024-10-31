Watch CBS News

How Little Guyana is celebrating Diwali in 2024

This week, we celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. CBS News New York's Elle McLogan visited the neighborhood of Little Guyana to find out what's in store for this year's community celebration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.