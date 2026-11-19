New York City officials say the building next to the Flatbush building collapse site will have to be demolished.

The building that needs to be destroyed is 1323 Flatbush Ave., which is half exposed and heavily damaged during the collapse.

Already displaced residents are not allowed back inside to retrieve their items because it's considered too dangerous. There are also concerns about asbestos exposure.

Neighbors have mixed feelings about the demolition

"The state of it now, they should've demolished it. They should demolish it, but now people are displaced," one person said.

"It should be restored, and people should go back to the place they probably grew up in and they had so much history in," Musiur Rahman said.

Investigators said the building is too dangerous to save.

Crews will begin shoring up a building next door before starting the demolition work.

The debris has been removed, but residents in the area are still haunted by the building collapse on Flatbush Avenue on Nov. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

This comes just over a week after eight people were killed and 18 were injured during the catastrophic collapse.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated as four lawsuits have been filed against the entities involved in the construction site.

While crews cleaned up the debris, the neighborhood is still grieving the victims through wakes, vigils and funerals.

Among the victims was Edgar Sapon Gutierrez, a 26-year-old father and husband.

His wife spoke at a wake Wednesday night, saying she lost her husband because someone did not do their job, and now she's calling for justice.

Residents, local leaders and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams weighed in at a community board meeting also held Wednesday. They discussed the lawsuits and next courses of action for the impacted families.