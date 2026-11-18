The contractors and property owners at the site of the Nov. 11 deadly Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse are now facing at least four lawsuits.

That includes three from construction workers who say they were hurt because of negligence. They also say the property owners and contractors should've done more to prevent the collapse.

The Department of Buildings said it reviewed the construction plans and approved them. Now, it is investigating whether the crews followed those plans.

Attorney Chris Gorayeb said a photo his client, a construction worker, taken days before the collapse shows planks and beams shoring up some parts of the site, but not the section alongside the building that collapsed. Instead, Gorayeb said, there was "a bank of dirt."

"It was like a third-world solution to a potentially very big problem," he said. "After the dirt had been banked up, they covered it with two inches of concrete to secure it."

Attorney Chris Gorayeb says a photo taken by a construction worker shows planks and beams shoring up some parts of the site, but not the section alongside the building that collapsed. Attorney Chris Gorayeb

Excavation plans approved by the city show a type of shoring called rakers along much of the construction lot, except for that section. The DOB said that section was supposed to instead use a different method to prevent collapses, called benching excavation, but the department said it is still investigating what happened, and whether contractors followed the approved plans before the collapse.

Gorayeb said his client "ran for his life" as the collapse happened.

"But he wasn't able to get away and was partially buried by the collapse, and he was dug out and ultimately removed by ambulance," he said.

Gorayeb said that construction worker claims the landlord, identified as Olufemi Falade, of the now-collapsed apartment building didn't want shoring alongside his property.

Falade is also facing a lawsuit from a tenant who said he tried to warn the landlord about a cracks in the building weeks before the collapse.

The city is now looking to hire an independent consultant as quickly as possible for a forensic investigation into the collapse.

"Strikes me as a systemic failure. It wasn't one thing. It wasn't one party. It was a combination of things and people," said Casey Jones, an engineer with Foundation Testing and Consulting LLC.

CBS News New York reached out to the general contractor, Townhouse Builders, and to the subcontractors on the site. We've also tried to reach Robert Fischman, an owner of the construction lot, and Falade. We have not heard back.