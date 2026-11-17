In the wake of last week's Flatbush, Brooklyn, building collapse, New York City announced Tuesday it has begun to sweep more than 160 construction project work sites across the five boroughs.

It's just one outcome of a tragedy in which impacted families are still coming to terms.

According to police sources, the NYPD has wrapped up its investigation and has turned its findings over to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office and the Department of Investigation, which are doing their own investigations.

Nearly a week after tragedy struck on Flatbush Avenue, the weight of grief is far exceeding the wreckage left behind.

The debris has been removed, but residents in the area are still haunted by the building collapse on Flatbush Avenue on Nov. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

A growing memorial honoring the eight people who were killed has become a focal point of the neighborhood, stopping locals in their tracks.

As the investigation into what caused the deadly collapse continues, we're now getting a better idea of what first responders came face to face with when crews arrived at the scene last Wednesday.

"Upon getting there, we saw that it was a major collapse, full building into the construction site," NYPD Sgt. William D'Ottavio said.

D'Ottavio, a member of the Emergency Service Unit, said he was among the first to arrive and immediately got to work.

"Trying to locate people, cutting different sections of flooring of the building, removing different pieces of rubble, concrete," D'Ottavio said.

It would be roughly 15 minutes after arriving that the unit would discover the first signs of life under the rubble. One of the first voices the members heard screaming for help was that of a pregnant woman. CBS News New York cameras were rolling as she was pulled from the wreckage.

"The woman was audibly calling out for help," D'Ottavio said.

Assisting in the grueling effort was the NYPD's K-9 Unit.

"The canines were exceptional help for us in alerting where rescues could be made and also where recoveries could be made," another NYPD officer said.

That same K-9 Unit was running drills Tuesday at the NYPD's Urban Search and Rescue canine training facility on Staten Island. The unit's readiness yielded results in the most unexpected scenario.

"I've gone in the past to a few other collapses. This one by far had more people and more debris and it was a bigger size than I've seen before," the same NYPD officer said.

"It was ... a sense of relief to actually find someone, you know?" another NYPD officer added.