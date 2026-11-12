Names of Brooklyn building collapse victims released

The names of the eight people killed in Wednesday's building collapse in Brooklyn have been released.

According to a senior official with the NYPD, the victims have been identified as:

Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9

Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10

Gabriel Siguencia, 22

Barry Mamadou, 23

Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26

Edgar Sapon, 26

Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31

Ndiaye Mamadou, 31

Rodriguez, Guzman, Gonzalez, Ndiaye Mamadou and Barry Mamadou were all residents of the building that collapsed. Siguencia lived in the Bronx, Sapon lived in Hell's Kitchen, and Cosquillo lived in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

The FDNY said six people were pronounced dead at the scene of the collapse and two people died at the hospital.

Excavation work was being done in lot adjacent to the building that collapsed, and two construction workers were among those killed, according to officials. A friend identified Cosquillo as one of those workers.

The Consulate of Colombia in New York said in a statement that two children and one adult killed in the collapse were Colombian citizens.

Eighteen other people, including four firefighters, were injured. As of Thursday afternoon, one person remained in critical condition.

The FDNY concluded its rescue operations Thursday afternoon, almost 24 hours after the initial collapse at 1321 Flatbush Ave.

The three-story, mixed-use building collapsed just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The side of a neighboring building was also torn off.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.