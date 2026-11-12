Live updates on Brooklyn building collapse that killed 8 as search for survivors continues
The search for survivors continues at the site of Wednesday's devastating building collapse in Brooklyn, New York, where the death toll climbed Thursday morning.
Key details on Brooklyn building collapse at 1321 Flatbush Ave.
- The FDNY announced Thursday that at least eight people have died. Six were dead on scene and two more died at the hospital.
- The three-story, mixed-use building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- Rescue crews have been on scene since the collapse, searching the rubble for any further victims.
- At the time of the collapse, excavation work was being done on a neighboring property.
Mayor Mamdani to hold news conference on collapse
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is planning to give an update on the collapse Thursday at around noon, according to City Hall. CBS News New York will stream his news conference live.
Stormy weather could impact search and rescue efforts
A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially strong storms to the New York City area.
Scattered showers will begin around lunchtime and turn into rounds of heavy rain, along with thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
The stormy conditions are expected to linger into Friday before gradually tapering to a drizzle.
"It's a very dangerous operation"
Retired FDNY Deputy Chief Vincent Dunn spoke with CBS News New York about the search process amid the building collapse in Brooklyn.
"It's a very dangerous operation, collapse search and rescue. There's five stages to it," Dunn said.
The first stage is sizing up the collapse scene. The second stage is to rescue people visible on the surface of the collapse. The third stage is to check the voids and crevices for people. The fourth stage is tunneling and trenching for buried victims, which is currently underway and very dangerous, Dunn said. The final stage is general debris removal while checking for people that may still be in the rubble.
Dunn explained additional dangers.
"In this case, those buildings built in 1930 were row dwelling and their stability depends on the adjoining buildings. They were built in a row. So when you remove one of the adjoining buildings, you make that building unstable," Dunn said.
Watch his full interview in the video above.
NYC Public Advocate says officials are investigating property's landlord
As investigators work to determine what caused a Brooklyn building to collapse, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he is examining allegations that the property's landlord may have been negligent.
"My office is also just looking into disturbing things we heard," he said.
Williams said the claims warrant further scrutiny as officials continue their investigation.
The New York City Department of Buildings said its commissioner and investigators were sent to the site to help with recovery operations and conduct structural stability inspections of nearby buildings.
Archbishop Hicks asks for prayers after collapse
"My prayers are with all those affected by the tragic building collapse in Brooklyn. I entrust those who lost their lives to the Lord's loving mercy, and I pray for their families and friends. I ask all the faithful to join me in praying for healing and strength for those who were injured," New York Archbishop Ronald Hicks said. "I am grateful to the first responders and emergency personnel whose courage and dedication bring assistance in these moments, and I pray for their safety as they continue their work.
"May the Lord, who is close to the brokenhearted, console those who more and sustain our community in the days ahead."
Officials shut down water mains, impacting 100 buildings
The Department of Environmental Protection shut down city water mains so emergency crews can continue search and rescue operations.
Officials said about 100 buildings are being impacted.
Pregnant woman rescued from rubble
As rescue crews dug through the rubble of the collapsed building Wednesday evening, a man waited nearby for word on his pregnant wife.
About two hours after the collapse, around 6:15 p.m., firefighters were seen talking to a woman in the debris pile who was covered in dust.
Within minutes, the woman was lifted from the rubble, put on a stretcher and covered with a blanket. She was conscious and talking to rescuers.
After being shown video of the woman's rescue, the man waiting nearby confirmed to CBS News New York that it was his wife.
"She is alive. She is still alive. I'm very happy," he said.
Mayor Mamdani hails first responders for high-risk operations
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised first responders for working through the night under dangerous conditions to look for survivors.
"I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been injured, including three firefighters. There are no words for a loss of this magnitude," he said in part on social media Thursday.
The mayor asked residents to stay clear of the area. Those who are unable to reach someone who may have been affected by the collapse should call 311. Those outside the city should call 212-639-9675.
Pictures show first responders searching for survivors
Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the building collapse and the damage to the neighboring building.