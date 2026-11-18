Tenant rights groups gathered at the site of the deadly Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse Wednesday to mark one week since the tragedy.

Eight people were killed, including two children, and 18 others were injured. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused the three-story building to come crashing down onto a neighboring construction site.

Neighboring building will be demolished

The Department of Buildings announced Wednesday that 1323 Flatbush Ave., the neighboring building that was heavily damaged in the collapse, will need to be demolished.

"Unfortunately, allowing workers into the building to do the necessary heavy-duty shoring needed to stabilize the building would put those workers at risk," DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said in a statement, in part. "Given the dangerous condition of the building and the imperative to make sure no one else gets hurt, ordering for the controlled safe demolition of the building is the only available option."

The DOB added it is too dangerous to allow anyone inside to retrieve residents' belongings.

NOV. 12 – A view of part of a building one day after the neighboring building collapsed in Brooklyn. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

Councilwoman Farrah Louis said her office called on the mayor's office to enact an immediate moratorium on new construction within the confines of Community Board 17.

"Just a pause to just help us take a step back on what's currently happening, what applications are in, and for us to do a review on who is trying to build in this district," Louis said.

She also asked the DOB and Department of Housing Preservation and Development to turn over inspection records for the site.

"There's several things that could've been done in advance to ensure that this didn't happen," Louis said.

Mourners gather at collapse site

The family of Edgar Sapon Gutierrez, 26, came to mourn at the site where the construction worker died.

"He's a good man. He work. He don't have any problem with anybody," sister Elizabeth Vasquez said.

His sister said he left behind his wife and 6-year-old son.

"She don't have anybody for help for baby, and she don't have nothing for home, food, and she need it," she said. "Please, can somebody help for her?"

"This disaster was not an unavoidable accident. It was a systematic failure that could have been completely avoided if basic safety regulations and rigorous oversight was strictly followed," said Michael Johnson, vice chair of the New York Communities for Change Flatbush Chapter.

The site of the deadly Brooklyn building collapse on Nov. 18, 2026, one week after the incident CBS News New York

Help for displaced tenants

Meanwhile, neighbors continued to drop off donations of clothing, toiletries, toys and household items at Bethesda Church of God across the street.

"Sometimes we're leaving at like 2, 3 in the morning, but yeah, we've just opened up our spot every single day for people to just come and donate," volunteer Yvicha Dupres said.

"It's hard to watch. We're often, like, we're not thought of in these communities," said Alicia Joseph, who was dropping off donations.

Volunteers from Epiphany Church in Downtown Brooklyn came to help.

The Red Cross said it registered 47 people, including 11 children, for emergency assistance. Forty-one people are receiving temporary housing.

Louis' office and the Red Cross said the emergency resource hub at the YMCA down the street from the scene of the collapse is dismantling and no longer accepting donations.

Residents who are still displaced and those needing help should contact the Red Cross and HPD's Emergency Housing Services.