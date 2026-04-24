Watch Live: FDNY gives update on Bronx fire that killed 2, displaced dozens of residents

Firefighters are set to give an update about their investigation into a five-alarm fire that killed two people in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Flames broke out Tuesday afternoon at a five-story building on 187th Street. More than 200 fire and EMS personnel responded as heavy smoke poured out of the building.

Two people were killed, and eleven others were injured, including five firefighters.

About 80 people were also displaced due to the blaze.

The FDNY is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to share details. CBS News New York will stream the update live. It can be watched in the video player above.

Community remembers teen killed

Michelle Gonzalez, 17, was one of the victims, according to her sister-in-law. Business owners who knew her are mourning her loss.

"Those of us who really knew her will carry her with us," said local pizza shop owner David Angeles

The identity of the second victim has not been released yet.

Residents lose everything

Resident Luciano Silva said he only had minutes to get out when he noticed the fire.

"It was me and my mom, and my dogs. We had a cat, but sadly, he wasn't able to get out," Silva said. "[I'm] hopeful one day we can be able to get back inside to see if we can salvage anything because we lost everything in it."

Surveillance video showed people rushing to escape the building as the fire burned. Neighbors were seen trying to bring residents to safety using ladders.

Another video shows a person with smoke coming off his clothes as others rushed to help him. Abdulrahman Albahri, who works at a nearby deli, was among the community members who jumped in.

"They're like family," he said.