At least 1 dead in 4-alarm building fire in Belmont section of the Bronx

The FDNY is currently battling a deadly, multiple-alarm fire at a five-story, mixed-use building in the Bronx.

Fire and heavy smoke was reported on multiple floors at 660 E. 187th St., between Belmont and Cambreleng avenues in the Belmont section on Tuesday afternoon. At least one person was killed, fire officials said.

The FDNY was battling a multiple-alarm building fire in the Belmont section of the Bronx on April 21, 2026. Citizen

Chopper 2 was over the scene as 63 FDNY units comprised of 192 fire and EMS personnel battled the blaze, which started at around 1:30 p.m. and grew to four alarms by 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters were seen spraying water into every window they could and attacking the fire from the rooftop of a building next door.

On social media, the FDNY advised people who live in the area to close their windows and expect heavy traffic delays.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.