Residents displaced by massive, deadly Bronx fire say they "lost everything"

Residents displaced by the massive fire in the Bronx that killed two people are being told the building isn't safe for them to go back for the things they left behind.

In addition to the two people killed, 11 more were injured, including five firefighters. The identities of the two killed have not been released.

The FDNY remained at the scene Wednesday to investigate the cause of the fire.

The Department of Buildings concluded that the building was structurally compromised by the damage, and issued a full vacate order. About 80 people have been displaced.

"We lost everything"

Surveillance video shows people climbing down ladders as the fire was burning. Neighbors stepped in to save strangers. One man, visibly injured, can be seen running out of the flames as people try to help.

"Smoke started coming through the cracks of the door," resident Luciano Silva said.

Silva said there was no alarm or sprinkler system to alert him to the fire, just the smoke coming through the door. He had minutes to unlock the fire escape ladder and get out.

"It was me and my mom, and my dogs. We had a cat, but sadly, he wasn't able to get out," Silva said. "[I'm] hopeful one day we can be able to get back inside to see if we can salvage anything because we lost everything in it."

"It's pretty hard to still believe"

Displaced residents can go to a church across the street for clothes, supplies and a warm meal.

"I think it's pretty hard to still believe that all this is taking place. That's why we're here, just to bring them to a place where they can stand on their feet again," said Father Carlos Germosen of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.