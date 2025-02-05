Daniel Penny hired by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz

NEW YORK - Marine veteran Daniel Penny has a new job.

In December, Penny, 26, was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway car. The more serious manslaughter charge against Penny had already been thrown out after jurors said they couldn't reach a decision.

Penny, a Long Island native, has been hired as a "deal partner" by prestigious Silicon Valley investment firm Andreessen Horowitz in its American Dynamism division. That division "invests in founders and companies that support the national interest: aerospace, defense, public safety, education, housing, supply chain, industrials, and manufacturing," according to the company's website. "American Dynamism embodies the spirit of innovation, progress, and resilience that drives the United States forward. This powerful force is exemplified by groundbreaking achievements in technology and innovation, shaping both our nation and the global landscape. It reflects the American commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and always striving for a brighter, more prosperous future."

"We are very proud of Danny and wish him great success," Penny's attorney Steven Raiser said.

CBS News New York reached out to Andreessen Horowitz for comment but has not heard back.

Word of Penny's hiring was first reported by The Free Press.

Prior to the deadly encounter on the subway, Penny had been pursuing a degree in architecture at New York City College of Technology.

Deadly subway encounter in 2023

Neely, 30, boarded an F train back in May of 2023 and, according to witnesses and police, began acting erratically, throwing things, shouting, and making threats. Penny, who was a passenger on that train, approached Neely from behind in an effort to restrain him.

Video shows Penny held Neely in a chokehold on the train's floor for several minutes, when Neely stopped moving. Responding police officers administered Narcan to Neely, as well as performed CPR and used a defibrillator on him. Unfortunately, he could not be revived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The cause of death was compression of the neck.

A jury found Penny not guilty after 20 hours of deliberations. If he had been convicted on the more serious manslaughter charge, he could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

"We couldn't be more pleased that a jury of Danny's peers acquitted him of any wrongdoing. And now New Yorkers can take some comfort in knowing that we can continue to stand up for one another without sacrificing our rights or our freedoms," his lawyers said in a statement at the time.

The high-profile case gained national attention. After the verdict, Penny joined President Trump at the 125th Army-Navy game.