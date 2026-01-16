Drunk driver in NYC 4th of July fatal crash sentenced to 24 years-to-life in prison

The New Jersey man convicted of driving drunk and killing four people at a Fourth of July celebration in New York City has been sentenced to 24 years-to-life in state prison.

Daniel Hyden was found guilty last November on all 12 counts, including second-degree murder, in the deaths of Lucille Pinkney, Herman Pinkney, Ana Morel and Emily Ruiz following the crash on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

"While this prison sentence will not reverse the fatalities, injuries, and trauma, I hope this sentencing brings a measure of comfort for those who were impacted by this mass casualty event. If you are intoxicated, do not get behind the wheel – it risks the lives of others, and you will be prosecuted," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said following Friday's sentencing hearing.

4 killed in July 4th crash in Manhattan

Prosecutors said Hyden, of Monmouth Junction, was intoxicated and speeding when he crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into the crowd celebrating at Corlears Hook Park on July 4, 2024.

At least three people were killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Manhattan park during the July 4, 2024, celebrations, authorities said. CBS New York

Lucille Pinkney, Herman Pinkney and Morel died at the scene, while Ruiz was pronounced dead five days later.

Seven more people were hurt in the crash, including four who suffered serious head, arm and back injuries, and three who had cuts to their faces and other minor injures, Bragg said.

Driver tried to flee, witnesses testified

According to prosecutors, Hyden drove his pickup truck through a construction zone, onto a sidewalk and through a chain link fence before crashing in the park. He then tried to put the truck in reverse to leave the scene, but witnesses took the key from the ignition and stopped him, prosecutors said.

Hyden's defense attorneys argued his foot was injured and he lost control, but the judge rejected that claim. Trial witnesses said they pulled Hyden from the truck and beat him, while a responding officer testified about having to separate him from the crowd.

Hyden was also convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault charges.