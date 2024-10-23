Cyclist killed in Queens hit-and-run by SUV fleeing police, sources say. It was caught on video.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for three suspects involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Astoria, Queens.

The suspects were fleeing a burglary scene when they crashed into a cyclist, police sources said.

Deadly incident caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video shows Amanda Servedio, 36, attempting to ride through the intersection of 37th and 34th Avenue when she was struck.

"I saw a black SUV turn that corner really fast. The lady on the bicycle had the right of way. There was a car in this part of the intersection. That truck just cut off the car, ran over the lady," a witness said.

That witness, who can be seen walking his dog in the surveillance video moments before, described the brief interaction he had with cyclist.

"She saw me from across the street and tried to alert me that she was passing by, and then I looked back at her and she was hit," he said. "I don't even have words to describe it. Still shell shocked."

The woman was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Tragedy started with a burglary, police say

It all started with a burglary call on Crescent Street, less than a mile from the crash site, investigators said. They spotted a black Dodge Ram truck with duct tape covering the license plate, so they attempted to speak to three people in the vehicle, police sources said. Instead, the suspects drove off. They hit two other responding police cruisers, sources said. The officers sustained minor neck and back injuries.

Police pursued the truck, which hit the cyclist minutes later. The driver didn't stop.

"The truck was going really fast," one person said.

"I heard sirens. I heard really fast moving vehicles - a lot - and just a lot of commotion," said another.

Officers called off the pursuit, sources said. Police are required to follow strict guidelines before initiating a chase. The NYPD is probing if those regulations were followed.

The suspects ditched the truck blocks away at Newtown Road and ran off. They're still at large.

Vehicle involved has dozens of violations

Police say the license plate has a total of 90 violations dating back to 2022, including school zone and red light violations. Police sources say it's registered to a Staten Island man, and had not been reported stolen. It's not clear who was behind the wheel at the time of the deadly incident.

Police source say they have a name of the person they believe was involved, but he has not yet been apprehended.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen three men fleeing the area to contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.