CUNY chancellor grilled over antisemitism on campus at congressional hearing

The chancellor of the City University of New York was one of three university heads grilled over antisemitism on campus during a heated congressional hearing Tuesday.

CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez went before the Committee on Education and Workforce along with Georgetown University Interim President Dr. Robert M. Groves and Dr. Rich Lyons, chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley.

The congressional hearing follows hearings with other area school leaders, including then-New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and then-Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik.

"Antisemitism has no place at CUNY"

The hearing analyzed what it identified as five potential breeding grounds for antisemitism — faculty and student groups, faculty unions, Middle East studies, foreign funding and DEI policies.

"The violence, fear and alienation felt by Jewish students is at its core a result of administrators and their staff lacking the moral clarity to condemn and punish antisemitism," Committee Chairman Tim Walberg said.

"Antisemitism has no place at CUNY," Rodríguez said. "Our commitment to the safety of the members of our Jewish community, and to our entire community, is non-negotiable."

Like colleges across the country, CUNY has seen a rise in clashes between students and enforcement following the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, including police making 25 arrests following the building of an encampment on campus during spring break of 2024.

According to CUNY leadership, the school had 68 complaints of antisemitism in 2024, and 16 so far this year.

Rep. Stefanik calls for CUNY chancellor to be fired

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik did not hold back against the chancellor during the hearing.

"We are working with the New York City Police Department—" Rodríguez said.

"So no disciplinary action has been taken by CUNY? Is that correct?" Stefanik said.

"Again we will investigate any action—" Rodríguez said.

"So an investigation but no actual action," Stefanik said.

Afterwards, the representative called for CUNY's chancellor to be fired.

"The reality is CUNY and New York state's Democrat leadership have failed," Stefanik said.

Rabbi Joe Potasnik, a member of CUNY's Advisory Council on Jewish Life, says he has faith in leadership moving forward.

"The real test is not what is said at the hearing, it's what is done after the hearing," he said. "There's no instant cure, but you do want leadership that says I'm with you, I'm gonna walk with you during this very painful period."