As 1 year since Oct. 7 attack on Israel approaches, NYPD says it will be "all hands on deck"

NEW YORK - The NYPD say it's all hands on deck Monday as significant protests are planned to mark one year since Hamas attacked Israel.

The NYPD says there have been more than 4,000 protests in New York City since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas and the resulting conflict in Gaza. More are planned for Monday.

"Pro-Israel rally in Central Park taking place, that's going to be where we're focusing on, but we're always looking at CUNY College campuses and protests throughout the city," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. "It's all hands on deck Monday because we want to have a safe day and let New Yorkers go about their business unabated."

Chell says every asset the NYPD has will be on display.

"You'll see barricades. You'll see marked police cars. You'll see our strategic response group on bikes. You'll see drones, up when we need them. You'll see aviation when we need them," Chell said.

And, of course, there are security measures people won't see.

Demonstrators will also be protected.

"Walk on the sidewalk. Exercise your First Amendment. You come into the street disrupting property, lighting flares, that's when we start making arrests," Chell said.

New York City already increased security at key locations and places of worship during High Holy Days. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday multiple bomb threats were reported at synagogues across New York state. They were found to be not credible threats.

"I had already directed the New York State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all communities. This deployment will continue at least through the anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks," Hochul said.

"The world has changed, and when you think about it, anything that happens in this world comes back to New York City, in one way, shape, or form. So we're always prepared. We have no direct threats, right. We always say that. But we're at heightened alert. We're gonna stay at this posture," Chell said.

They also want help from the community, and urge people, as always: If you see something, say something.

Flags to fly at half-staff, landmarks will be lit

New York state will also mark one year since Oct. 7 Monday. Hochul ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff. Landmarks, including the Mario Cuomo Bridge and 1 World Trade Center, will also be lit up in yellow in solidarity with Israel and hostages still held in captivity.

"One year after the horrific atrocities committed against the people of Israel, my heart goes out to the victims and their families," Hochul said. "New York stands with Israel — today and every day. As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will do everything in our power to defend against the forces of hatred and stand firmly against those who perpetuate it."