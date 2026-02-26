Long Island crossing guard hit by pickup truck in Merrick

A crossing guard who was hit while shoveling snow on Long Island has been hospitalized in critical condition, sources said.

Police said the man was clearing some snow to make some room for commuters around 8 a.m. Thursday, when he was hit by a pickup truck. The incident happened near the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station on Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway.

Sources told CBS News New York's John Dias that the victim is in the area every weekday morning and afternoon, helping families safely navigate one of the busiest intersections in town.

"It could be a very unsafe area. Every time I come, you have to be cautious crossing the street," said resident Michael Shaprio.

A crossing guard is needed there during rush hour times because of heavy traffic as cars make their way toward the train station.

The driver stayed on scene but was taken away in handcuffs shortly after, sources said.

Authorities have been directing traffic away from the area as they continue investigating. No word on any charges against the driver.