Cricket World Cup means street closures on Long Island. Here's how to prepare for the crowds this weekend.

L.I. officials address Cricket World Cup threat, say they will have ample security in place

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- The Cricket World Cup is this weekend on Long Island and authorities are going all-out to provide the largest security operation in Nassau County history.

Police have announced road closures and expected disruptions in and around Eisenhower Park starting Saturday.

Authorities also foresee challenges for fans getting to and from the stadium after parking at Nassau Coliseum and Nassau County Community College.

Street closures in the area

"Eisenhower Park is basically going to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

There will be partial street closures in the area for sections of:

Park Boulevard

Merrick Avenue

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Earle Ovington Boulevard

James Doolittle Boulevard

"I can see inconveniences and delays for those traveling during those peak periods, so 6:30 in the morning until the matches start at 10:30," Nassau Parks Commissioner Darcy Belyea said.

Authorities are urging people to plan ahead for the 12-day closure for practices and matches, starting this weekend.

"If you are parked illegally, you will be towed. We are trying to keep respect for our neighbors in our communities," Ryder said.

The LIRR and NICE bus are expanding service to accommodate

"All our customers have to do is take the LRR train to our Westbury station and transfer there for a NICE bus that will shuttle them to and from the park." LIRR President Robert Free said.

Eisenhower Park features three 18-hole public golf courses. One course will be open during the Cricket World Cup with a separate entrance and security.

"They're gonna tell me I cannot use my park after I pay $16,000 a year in taxes? It's going to be havoc. It's going to put such bearing on the traffic, the congestion," East Meadow homeowner Richard Delorantis said.

Local businesses preparing for crowds

The stadium has 34,000 seats. Tickets for some of the matches are still available.

Businesses are hoping huge cricket crowds will mean more spending.

"Everybody in the area will get a little piece of the pie, I'm sure," restaurant owner Frank Borelli said.

Borelli's restaurant is among the local businesses adjacent to Eisenhower Park planning cricket vouchers the would allow parking in their lot and dining at a discount.