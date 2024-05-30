How to buy tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- The Cricket World Cup is coming to Long Island starting this weekend, and some tickets are still available.
Eight Men's T20 World Cup matches, plus one warm-up match, will be played at the new 34,000-seat International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park, which was constructed in just three months.
This is the first time the Cricket World Cup is being played in the United States.
Officials announced tighter security for the Cricket World Cup due to an online threat, even though it was determined to not be credible.
Where to buy tickets for Men's T20 World Cup matches on Long Island
Tickets are available online through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup official website for all eight matches and Saturday's warm-up match.
Prices vary depending on the match, starting as low as $60 for Canada vs. Ireland and soaring up to $10,000 for Diamond Club seats to the India vs. Pakistan match on June 9.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says some tickets were set aside for local community groups and cricket teams.
Schedule of Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island
All matches are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
- June 1: India vs. Bangladesh (warm-up match)
- June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa
- June 5: India vs. Ireland
- June 7: Canada vs. Ireland
- June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa
- June 9: India vs. Pakistan
- June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh
- June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada
- June 12: USA vs. India
Security plans in place for Cricket World Cup matches
Nassau County officials outlined their security plans for the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.
Spectators will have to go through metal detectors to enter the stadium grounds, and no bags will be allowed inside.
Eisenhower Park will be closed before and during the matches, from 6:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. The area will be reopened once all fans have left the stadium after the match.
There will be a large police presence on the ground and in the air. Drones will not be allowed over the stadium.
"This will be one of the tightest securities that Nassau County has ever seen. You will not get in this venue without the proper credentialing, ticketing or parking access that you have. Otherwise, you will be turned around," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.