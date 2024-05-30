How to buy tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island

L.I. officials address Cricket World Cup threat, say they will have ample security in place

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- The Cricket World Cup is coming to Long Island starting this weekend, and some tickets are still available.

Eight Men's T20 World Cup matches, plus one warm-up match, will be played at the new 34,000-seat International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park, which was constructed in just three months.

This is the first time the Cricket World Cup is being played in the United States.

Officials announced tighter security for the Cricket World Cup due to an online threat, even though it was determined to not be credible.

Where to buy tickets for Men's T20 World Cup matches on Long Island

Tickets are available online through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup official website for all eight matches and Saturday's warm-up match.

Prices vary depending on the match, starting as low as $60 for Canada vs. Ireland and soaring up to $10,000 for Diamond Club seats to the India vs. Pakistan match on June 9.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says some tickets were set aside for local community groups and cricket teams.

Schedule of Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island

All matches are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

June 1: India vs. Bangladesh (warm-up match)

India vs. Bangladesh (warm-up match) June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa June 5: India vs. Ireland

India vs. Ireland June 7: Canada vs. Ireland

Canada vs. Ireland June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa

Netherlands vs. South Africa June 9: India vs. Pakistan

India vs. Pakistan June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh

South Africa vs. Bangladesh June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada

Pakistan vs. Canada June 12: USA vs. India

Security plans in place for Cricket World Cup matches

Nassau County officials outlined their security plans for the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Spectators will have to go through metal detectors to enter the stadium grounds, and no bags will be allowed inside.

Eisenhower Park will be closed before and during the matches, from 6:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. The area will be reopened once all fans have left the stadium after the match.

There will be a large police presence on the ground and in the air. Drones will not be allowed over the stadium.

"This will be one of the tightest securities that Nassau County has ever seen. You will not get in this venue without the proper credentialing, ticketing or parking access that you have. Otherwise, you will be turned around," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.