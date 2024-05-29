2024 Cricket World Cup starts this weekend in Nassau County.

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The 2024 Cricket World Cup is coming to Long Island this weekend, and Nassau County officials say they are prepared to keep the stadium and the surrounding area safe.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder spoke about the security plans Wednesday, assuring the public there is "no credible threat" against the event.

"Aside from temporary road closures, we are not currently aware of any planned disruptions in Nassau County. We will continue to remain vigilant," they said in a joint statement.

2024 Cricket World Cup security plan

The police commissioner outlined the following safety protocols:

Eisenhower Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to roughly 6 p.m. Police will reopen the area once fans leave for the day.

Spectators will have to go through metal detectors to enter the stadium.

No bags or drones are allowed inside or overhead.

Parking at Eisenhower Park will be limited to VIP ticket holders. Other spectators should park near the Nassau Coliseum, about a half mile away. There will also be designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations.

Ryder said police will have a large presence on the ground and in the air, coordinating with federal, state and local partners, as well as transit police.

Officials plan to share more details about the road closures and transportation options Thursday.

2024 Cricket World Cup warm-up matches start

This is the first time ICC Men's T20 Cricket World matches will be played in the United States. Eight will be held at the newly unveiled Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The warm-up matches started over the weekend, and the first one will be played at Nassau on Saturday, June 1 when Bangladesh takes on India at 10:30 a.m.

The first regular match at Nassau is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

2024 Cricket World Cup schedule at Nassau stadium

Eight of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The biggest game is slated to be India vs. Pakistan on June 9.

June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa June 5: India vs. Ireland

India vs. Ireland June 7: Canada vs. Ireland

Canada vs. Ireland June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa

Netherlands vs. South Africa June 9: India vs. Pakistan

India vs. Pakistan June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh

South Africa vs. Bangladesh June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada

Pakistan vs. Canada June 12: USA vs. India

See the full schedule for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup here