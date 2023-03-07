Congressman Ritchie Torres set to introduce federal safety standards for lithium-ion batteries blamed for hundreds of fires

NEW YORK -- Congressman Ritchie Torres is set to announce a new bill Tuesday that would mandate federal safety standards for lithium-ion batteries.

With e-bike batteries blamed for hundreds of fires in New York City, including a massive supermarket blaze in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams has been calling for federal action.

Torres is now set to introduce the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act, which would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a final consumer product safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in personal mobility devices, like electric bikes and scooters.

According to the FDNY, these batteries have caused more than 400 fires in the city after the last four years. The latest broke out Sunday at the supermarket in Fordham Heights when a battery powering an electric scooter exploded. The fire injured seven people and caused major damage.

"Very tragic. Could've been worse, people could've lost their lives," neighbor Milagros Mercado told CBS2.

Last year, 219 fires were caused by devices that use lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 147 injuries and six deaths.

City officials, including the mayor, are now demanding a national response.

"These are extremely dangerous, and I am really calling on our national government to look at how we restrict the sale of these batteries," Adams told CBS News New York. "When you look at the video of what happened, it explodes."

They say the feds need to step in, partly because cheap, uncertified batteries are easy to obtain.

"They could require that the devices, when they're sold, can only be charged with the cord they come with," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "They can also confiscate or remove devices that are not certified right now... Then, they can actually also seize those same devices at the ports."

The FDNY released a video showing the moment the e-bike battery exploded in the back of the Grand Concourse supermarket Sunday. Officials also say the fires started by these batteries are hard to put out.

"There's something that's called 'thermal runaway' that happens with lithium-ion batteries. There are many small cells in the one large battery and once it's on fire, it's incredibly difficult to extinguish, and each cell can then catch fire. So it's a tremendous volume of fire," Kavanagh said.

Meanwhile, fire union officials are demanding companies be held liable for allowing their employees to use black market batteries to get around while making deliveries.