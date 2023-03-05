FDNY battling 5-alarm fire on Grand Concourse in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is battling a large fire at a building on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

The fire at 2096 Grand Concourse, near East 180th Street in the Fordham Heights section, started shortly before 11 a.m.

At least four firefighters and one other person are injured, the fire department said.

FDNY operations continue at a 5-alarm fire at 2096 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/eScomDosrV — FDNY (@FDNY) March 5, 2023

FDNY members are continuing to operate at a 5-alarm fire at 2096 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/lU5cdal8mj — FDNY (@FDNY) March 5, 2023

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 2096 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/MnPHXCVsAb — FDNY (@FDNY) March 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check for updates.