FDNY battling 5-alarm fire on Grand Concourse in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- The FDNY is battling a large fire at a building on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
The fire at 2096 Grand Concourse, near East 180th Street in the Fordham Heights section, started shortly before 11 a.m.
At least four firefighters and one other person are injured, the fire department said.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.