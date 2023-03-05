Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY battling 5-alarm fire on Grand Concourse in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is battling a large fire at a building on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx. 

The fire at 2096 Grand Concourse, near East 180th Street in the Fordham Heights section, started shortly before 11 a.m.

At least four firefighters and one other person are injured, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.