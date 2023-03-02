New York City Council set to vote on e-bike, lithium-ion battery bills

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is set to vote on several bills covering e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries on Thursday.

It comes after a sharp rise in the number of fires that are blamed on the batteries. There have already been more than two dozen in 2023.

The five bills include banning the sale of refurbished lithium-ion batteries and requiring e-bike batteries to be certified before being sold in the city.

Last week, the FDNY issued a warning about lithium-ion batteries.