Mayor Adams talks dangers of lithium-ion battery fires; Wants federal intervention

Adams calls on feds to act on lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK - Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams talked to CBS2 about a fire in the Bronx that tore through a commercial building with stores and a market.

Adams talked about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

He says more needs to be done to prevent these types of fires.

"I'm really calling our national government to look at how do we restrict the sales of these batteries? And we're going to do education here to allow our delivery personnel, people who use these devices for recreational purpose, and make sure that they're not sold here illegally," Adams said.

The mayor says the anger from illegal batteries can harm many lives, and properties.

Meanwhile, yet another e-bike fire was reported Monday morning in Brooklyn.

The FDNY received a call just after 7 a.m. about an e-bike fire against a building on Williams Avenue. Sixty firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was under control within minutes.

No injuries were reported.