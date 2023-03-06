Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Adams talks dangers of lithium-ion battery fires; Wants federal intervention

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Adams calls on feds to act on lithium-ion batteries
Adams calls on feds to act on lithium-ion batteries 00:31

NEW YORK -  Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams talked to CBS2 about a fire in the Bronx that tore through a commercial building with stores and a market

Adams talked about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries

He says more needs to be done to prevent these types of fires. 

Mayor Adams talks crime, policing and more in NYC 07:49

"I'm really calling our national government to look at how do we restrict the sales of these batteries? And we're going to do education here to allow our delivery personnel, people who use these devices for recreational purpose, and make sure that they're not sold here illegally," Adams said. 

The mayor says the anger from illegal batteries can harm many lives, and properties. 

Firefighters respond to e-bike fire in Brooklyn 00:18

Meanwhile, yet another e-bike fire was reported Monday morning in Brooklyn. 

The FDNY received a call just after 7 a.m. about an e-bike fire against a building on Williams Avenue. Sixty firefighters responded to the scene. 

The fire was under control within minutes. 

No injuries were reported. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.