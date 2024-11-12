Opposition to NYC congestion pricing continues as a group of lawmakers gather on Staten Island to denounce the plan

NEW YORK -- The fight over congestion pricing in New York City is back in the spotlight.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she wants to end the pause on the plan, reducing the toll from $15 to $9, but a group of federal, state and city lawmakers on both sides of the aisle gathered on Staten Island on Tuesday to push back against the plan's return.

"These conversations are not new. We have been in communication with the White House, the Federal Highway Administration, the Biden's chief of staff, Secretary Buttigieg since June," Hochul said Tuesday morning.

Those in opposition say congestion pricing is merely a plan to bail out the MTA's poor financial management, and taxpayers will pay the price.

"We urge the governor to look within her own budget and prioritize spending so it actually goes towards the things that people deserve and want," Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.

"People cannot afford to live in New York and it's crap like this that is driving them out of this state," added Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents parts of the northern suburbs.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella has already filed a lawsuit in federal court to prevent the plan from going into effect.

Congestion pricing plan on verge of approval, sources say

New York City, state and federal officials have to give the green light before congestion pricing tolls can be collected. The MTA would also have to approve the lower rates.

Documents have already been signed by the feds and city officials, according to sources. The last signature needed would be from State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, a Hochul appointee.

Malliotakis said she and her supporters want to delay the plan until President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

"We will try to look at every possible angle to fight it legislatively and legally," Malliotakis said. "At the end of the day, the governor should listen to the will of the people. The will of the people, overwhelmingly in New York City alone, is that two-thirds opposed this congestion tax and that's not even surveying the people in Long Island, in the Hudson Valley."

Sources said state officials plan to meet with environmentalists and others who filed suit to restart congestion pricing to get their sign-off on the new plan.

Malliotakis said if Hochul succeeds in activating the toll cameras, she and other officials will take it to court. The governor seems willing to roll the dice.