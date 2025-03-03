Cold weather to start the week around NYC. Tracking our next chance of thunderstorms

The weather is all over the place this week around the greater New York City area. The calendar says March, but it sure feels like January.

Tri-State Area weather forecast today

The mercury will struggle again Monday, as we find ourselves below normal — and by nearly 10°, at that. The good news is, there will be plenty of sunshine for all, so in addition to the heavy coat, be sure to have the shades.

Tonight will be cold again, just not quite as cold as last night. Expect temperatures to fall to around freezing with 20s elsewhere.

Back in the 50s, but tracking some thunderstorms

We're calling Tuesday our "Pick of the Week," as we alternate between sun and clouds, and temperatures make a run for 50 degrees. Enjoy!

As for Wednesday, it will be a First Alert Weather Day, with heavy rain and strong winds expected. Showers will develop in the morning, giving way to pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and the risk of severe thunderstorms.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.