Funeral today for Charles Rangel, longtime N.Y. congressman and son of Harlem

Former Rep. Charles Rangel is being laid to rest Friday with a funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. The longtime New York congressman died last month at the age of 94.

Mourners have been paying their respects at public viewings throughout the week, and Rangel's body lay in state Thursday at City Hall.

His closed casket sat in the building's marbled rotunda, draped with an American flag. Uniformed police stood at attention on either side, backed by the state and nation's flags.

The casket of former Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., lies in state in the rotunda of New York's City Hall, Thursday, June 12, 2025. Yuki Iwamura / AP

The last person to lie in state at City Hall was City Councilman James Davis, who was assassinated by a political opponent in the council's chambers, located the floor above the rotunda, in 2003.

"The Lion of Lenox Avenue"

Rangel spent nearly 50 years representing New York on Capitol Hill.

In 1970, he defeated Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in the Democratic primary for the state's 18th Congressional District. He was the first African-American to chair the influential House Ways and Means Committee, and he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

He was a son of Harlem, affectionately called "the Lion of Lenox Avenue," and part of the so-called "Harlem Gang of Four" coalition with Basil Paterson, Percy Sutton, Herman "Denny" Farrell and former Mayor David Dinkins. They were known as the first to break down race and class barriers.

Late in his career, Rangel faced a series of ethics violations. In 2010, the House Ethics Committee convicted him of 11 counts of violating House rules, and Congress censured him. But the people of Harlem stood by him, and he was reelected to the House two more times before he retired in 2017.

In addition to his long political career, Rangel was a decorated Korean War veteran. He leaves behind a son, daughter and three grandsons.

