Charlie Rangel, longtime Congressman from Harlem, dies at 94

Charles Rangel, the longtime U.S. congressman from New York City and the last surviving member of the "Gang of Four," has died. He was 94.

Born in Harlem, Rangel was a member of the House of Representatives for 46 years. He was a Korean War veteran and a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

"A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service," the Rangel family said in a statement announcing his death Monday. "Throughout his career, Congressman Rangel fought tirelessly for affordable housing, urban revitalization, fair tax policies, and equal opportunities for all Americans."

The last of Harlem's "Gang of Four"

In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 photo, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., waits to take his seat before Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the Treasury Department's fiscal 2017 budget. Alex Brandon / AP

Rangel, affectionately called "The Lion of Lenox Avenue," was the last of Harlem's so-called "Gang of Four" coalition with Basil Paterson, Percy Sutton, Herman Denny Farrell and former Mayor David Dinkins. They were known as the first to break down race and class barriers, cutting paths for others to follow.

Prior to his election to Congress in 1970, Rangel earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for leading a group of soldiers out of a deadly Chinese army encirclement during the Battle of Konu-ri.

He went on to become the first Black chair of the House's influential Ways and Means Committee, and was influential in the creation of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation that helped change the economic face of Harlem.

"There are many who will attempt to imitate, but the great Charlie Rangel will never be replicated," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. "Whether in the United States Army, the federal courtroom, the halls of Congress or the streets of Harlem, Congressman Rangel led a life of public service that is second to none. The prayers of a grateful nation are with his family and the legions who loved this iconic leader. May Charles B. Rangel forever Rest in Power."

"Brilliant, bold, funny, fearless, all at once," Schumer says

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer remembered Rangel as "a great man, a great friend and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents in Harlem."

"He was brilliant, bold, funny, fearless, all at once," Schumer said. "The list of his accomplishments could fill pages, but one thing is certain. He left the world a lot better place than when he entered it."

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who became NY-13's representative after Rangel retired in 2017, said in a statement posted to social media, "Charlie was an inspiration and embodied the truest form of leadership in public service, steadied in his faith and faithfulness in the American people, and a giant unmatched in his leadership, compassion, and commitment to upholding the values of our nation. I will miss him dearly."

In this Feb, 16, 2016, file photo, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York. Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Clinton. Instead, he said he is exiting to "a nightmare," the ascendancy of Donald Trump. Bryan R. Smith / AP

In 2008, Rangel faced a series of ethics violations alleging he failed to abide by tax laws. Critics put his "Monument to Me" at the Rangel Center at City College at the heart of the case. Rangel was charged with using public resources and congressional letterhead to seek donations for the center, soliciting from companies with business before the tax committee. He also faced charges of not disclosing income and checking accounts, and improperly using rent-subsidized apartments for his campaign committee.

The House Ethics Committee convicted Rangel of 11 counts of violating House rules and the full Congress voted to censure him in 2010. Still, the people of Harlem reelected him to two more terms.

Rangel was pre-deceased by his wife, Alma. He is survived by his son, Steven Rangel, daughter Alicia Rangel Haughton, three grandsons, Howard R. Haughton, Joshua R. Haughton and Charles R. Haughton, the family said.

