Suspicious device near NYC Marathon finish line in Central Park not hazardous, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A suspicious device that prompted a police response in Central Park near the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line is not hazardous, the NYPD said Friday.

The device was shaped like a grenade and found Friday morning on a table by West 68th Street and West Drive, hours before the race's opening ceremony.

Police officers and the bomb squad responded at around 10:30 a.m. Friday and determined the device was not a threat, but did not say specifically what it was.

A large area of Central Park was closed off due to the heavy police presence. Officers had cleared people out as a precaution.

Authorities were still investigating if the device was intentionally left in the park or not.

Security scare days before New York City Marathon

Runners out training for the marathon were uneasy over the bomb scare, but said they're thankful for the NYPD's work.

"I was just doing kind of like a shake out run like everyone else. I was just planning on going to the finish line to just take pictures and stuff. But now I guess that's not happening today," Lucia Rodriguez said.

"There a lot of unrest. So it kind of makes sense, but also doesn't make it any less alarming," Cara Oquendo of Washington Heights said.

"Security is out in force and they're here to protect us. I think part of running, as an active thing, is you can't worry about these things. And thank God we have the people who are protecting us," another runner said.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is set for Sunday. Security around the event is always very tight, and there are numerous street closures associated with it.