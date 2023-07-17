Elise Finch celebrated as a cherished native daughter of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Elise Finch's hometown was Mount Vernon, New York.

New York's eighth largest city is deeply feeling the loss of a cherished native daughter.

Elise loved her community, and it loved her right back.

She was a top student at Mount Vernon High School, and a role model who balanced a love for the arts with the science of weather.

Link: Remembering our beloved colleague Elise Finch

"I always tell people Mount Vernon produced the coolest nerds you could ever meet. And I think Elise was definitely a proud cool nerd. Articulate. Educated," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

Patterson-Howard and City Councilmember Lisa A. Copeland considered Elise something of a little sister. Both knew her for more than 40 years.

Elise's Mount Vernon roots ran deep. The Finch family has been there for many generations. Her mother was an educator. Her father ran a store on Fourth Avenue.

Jimmy Finch was the last Republican elected to the CIty Council. His guidance, and the example of a strong mother and older sister no doubt shaped Elise.

"The way that papa Finch and mama Finch connect with people, you could see that in Elise and Kiya. Any type of person, didn't matter, they could connect with anybody," Copeland said.

Elise stayed connected in Mount Vernon, participating in the Jack & Jill program to help children build leadership skills and character.

"Even though her schedule was busy, if I needed, called on her, she was always willing to jump in and assist. Always appreciative, always with a smile. I smile as I remember the energy she brought anytime she was around," Jack & Jill chapter president Dawn Hankin said.

For Elise's husband Graig Henriques and daughter Grace, the mayor of Mount Vernon has this message.

"It's not going to be easy growing up without her mom. But we will be there to support Graig, support Grace, and they just have a very deep and rich tribe of people who will surround them, and that's what we're gonna do," Patterson-Howard said.