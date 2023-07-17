Elise Finch remembered as a bright light of the CBS New York newsroom, her "second family"

Elise Finch remembered as a beloved member of the CBS New York team, her "second family"

Elise Finch remembered as a beloved member of the CBS New York team, her "second family"

NEW YORK - Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend Elise Finch, who passed away Sunday.

We're remembering her and sharing some of those treasured memories we all shared with her.

Elise Finch was a bright light, with a megawatt smile that lit up a room. Her passion for meteorology was eclipsed only by her passion for people.

Elise was fiercely loyal, with a quick wit, and a wicked sense of humor.

Elise joined WCBS-TV as the weekend meteorologist in 2007, and quickly became a household name. In 2019, Elise was promoted to weekday morning meteorologist, where she balanced forecasting the weather with her overwhelming love for all things music.

She spent her life on camera, but never wanted to be the focus of attention. Instead, she let the science shine, and she loved making people smile.

"People are still pretty happy to see us. They're not depressed by what we have to say, even if it's rainy, even it's stormy. Sometimes, we're, like, the bright spot in the newscast," Finch said.

In her 16 years at WCBS, Elise guided viewers through extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida, and Superstorm Sandy.

The multiple-award winning journalist was proud to say she was born in Mount Vernon, and graduated from Mount Vernon High School.

Elise earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University, where she received the prestigious President's Award. She went on to earn a a Master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

She was devoted to her craft, but her true passion was at home.

In 2013, Elise married her husband, WCBS-TV photographer Graig Henriques in a beautiful ceremony at Untermyer Gardens. Three years later, she welcomed her true love with the birth of her baby girl Grace, who she affectionally referred to as Gracie.

Gracie was the light of Elise's life, and she would often delight us with stories of being a mother.

Elise called WCBS-TV her second family, and she invested in our lives even when she wasn't on the clock.

Elise was a woman of faith, and we'd like to think she's looking down on us from heaven with a smile, knowing the family she loved so dearly loved her in return even more.

Elise Finch kept New Yorkers informed for over 16 years, even braving the toughest weather conditions herself to keep others safe. We're keeping her loved ones, colleagues and beloved audience in our thoughts today as New York City mourns her loss.https://t.co/TzSV54nQBm — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 17, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams shared his condolences as well.

He wrote on Twitter that Elise braved "the toughest weather conditions herself to keep others safe. We're keeping her loved ones, colleagues and beloved audience in our thoughts today as New York City mourns her loss."