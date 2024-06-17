Brownsville, Brooklyn community advocates consider how to reduce violence amid recent spike

NEW YORK - A recent spike in violence in Brownsville, Brooklyn has the attention of community advocates and law enforcement.

The most recent incident took place this weekend at a Father's Day barbecue near Livonia Park. At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 61-year-old was shot in the leg, and a 71-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and hip. Both are hospitalized in stable condition.

What the data shows

In the 73rd precinct, from January to June 16, the number of shooting victims are down 73% compared to three decades ago, in 1993. However, 2024 is seeing more than 100% uptick in shooting victims versus this time last year. The NYPD says overall crime in the 73rd precinct is down nearly 2% compared to last year.

Community advocates say they're doing a good job of reaching kids at a young age, but increased access to guns is a challenge.

"It was really alarming. The number of young people under the age of 21 that are in possession of guns, and are using the guns," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Our focus is to continue to look at what's happening there. Is this gang driven? That's what we believe it is. And to really respond to it accordingly."

"This could be your grandmother"

One community advocate said children should be running to a park, not from a park. Al Mathieu of Brownsville Think Tank Matters wants to see more violence interrupters on the streets.

"We only have, like, about - I think it's four violence interrupters, and three outreach workers. We try to do out best," Mathieu said.

"We always speak on it. This could be your grandmother. This could be your grandfather," said Darien "Mello" Scriven of Brownsville End Violence South. The organization is part of the NYPD's pilot program called the Brownsville Safety Alliance, which deploys violence interrupters and crisis management personnel to hotspots instead of uniformed NYPD.

Scriven's nonprofit Brownsville Think Tank Matters is meeting as well this week to decide on next steps.

"A lot of people have good jobs. They're at work, trying to live their lives, but a small amount in your community that do these shootings, and what we need is the community to come out more," Scriven said.

"If we had lighting in this park a lot of crime will come down. You're not going to stop it, but you will slow it down a lot," said Robert Scott, Sr., of the NYCHA Van Dyke Houses tenant association.

"It's a trauma on the kids that were out here playing. It's trauma on the adults out here that was out here enjoying themselves. So those are things we have to now deal with," Scriven said.