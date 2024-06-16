Brooklyn neighborhood frustrated by violence after two shot at outdoor party in Brownsville

Two shot at late-night party in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- At least five people are in custody after two people were shot in Brooklyn at what appeared to be a late-night party, police said Sunday.

A 61-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 71-year-old woman was shot in the hip and stomach. They were rushed to the hospital and were reportedly in stable condition.

Shooting near Livonia Park

The shooting happened near Livonia Park in Brownsville, near the corner of Livonia Avenue and Junius Street, at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives were on the scene looking for evidence all night and into Sunday morning

Neighbors tired of violence

Residents told CBS New York they're tired of the violence in their neighborhood.

"I worry about my safety, I keep on worrying about their safety, I worry about my family," a woman said. "Y'all need to stop shooting and stop killing people, for what? We're all living in the same neighborhood. We all have to love each other. What is going on guys?"

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting or if the victims were targeted.

So far, no charges have been filed against the people taken into custody.