Brooklyn man injured during violent wrongful arrest plans to sue NYPD for $100 million

The man who was injured when he was wrongfully arrested inside a Brooklyn liquor store on April 14 plans to sue the New York City Police Department for $100 million.

Timothy Brown was arrested by two NYPD detectives who mistook him for a drug suspect.

Now, Brown's attorneys have filed a notice of claim with the city.

Lawsuit alleges pattern of misconduct

The attorneys said Brown suffered a permanent injury his leg and has to use a cane.

"I'm not walking straight. I still have headaches," Brown said.

The $100 million isn't just to cover those losses. It includes punitive damages, too.

The newly filed notice of claim targets not just the detectives, but also supervisors. It argues Brown's arrest was part of a broader pattern of alleged misconduct.

The filing points to another case CBS News New York reported on. Exclusive video we obtained shows another man, Ronald Maxwell, being taken into custody that day. He said he was not charged.

"We want to take everything from those police officers, just like they took the dignity away from Mr. Brown," attorney Derek Sells said.

The attorney said they want to severely punish the NYPD so this doesn't happen again.

Detectives' disciplinary history

The filing publicly identifies the two detectives it says were involved.

CBS News New York pulled the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) history for each.

Det. Volkan Maden had 12 complaints, dating to 2016. Of those, five were substantiated, including abuse of authority.

The other detective, Michael Algerio, had eight complaints dating to 2013. One complaint was substantiated. That complaint was also for abuse of authority.

CBS News New York shared the CCRB complaints with Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD lieutenant.

"It's conduct that should be spotlighted," he said. "Meaning there should've been some level of supervisory component that should've at least reviewed and made an assessment as to -- should we keep these officers in the same capacity they're in or should we transfer them to a non-enforcement capacity?

The NYPD declined to comment on pending litigation, but the agency said the two detectives involved, along with a sergeant, have been placed on desk duty and stripped of guns.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has called the video of Brown's arrest "deeply disturbing."

CBS News New York has been told the narcotics team involved in Brown's arrest has been disbanded, and the NYPD is doing a 90-day review of the entire unit.