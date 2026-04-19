New video shows moments leading up to violent wrongful arrest in Brooklyn during NYPD drug sweep

New video shows the moments leading up to the violent and wrongful arrest of a Brooklyn man during an NYPD drug sweep last week.

The NYPD said Timothy Brown was arrested because he matched the description of a drug dealer's associate, but they later said Brown was not the individual they were looking for.

Surveillance video shows wrongful arrest

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS News New York shows Timothy Brown walk into a liquor store last Tuesday on Hoyt and Baltic streets.

As he comes down the aisle, officers then approach. There's no audio, but last week, Brown said he was told, "You're under arrest."

"I said, 'Sir, why?' I didn't recall hearing why," Brown told CBS News New York.

Video shows detectives attempt to get Brown's arms behind his back.

"I remember being grabbed and shoved, and he said, 'Don't resist,' and I said, 'I'm not resisting,'" Brown said.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS News New York shows Timothy Brown's wrongful arrest by the NYPD inside a Brooklyn liquor store on April 14, 2026. Photo provided

The video shows Brown being hit repeatedly before he's dragged across broken glass on the floor.

CBS News New York showed the surveillance video to Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD lieutenant in the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

He said because Brown didn't attack the detectives, "it appears as if this is a level of excessive force."

Brown was initially charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, but those charges have since been dropped.

Another man told CBS News New York on that same day, he was also wrongfully arrested in the same operation.

"He said it was attempt sale. I don't have nothing to do with it. He violently pushed me up against the gate," Ronald Maxwell said.

NYPD members to be reassigned, sources say

NYPD sources say on Monday, eight members of the Brooklyn North Narcotics Unit will be reassigned, including a captain, a lieutenant and six detectives.

"The police commissioner may feel that the actions were inappropriate that were conducted by these officers, and there was a temperature within that unit and the supervisory element did not set the tone appropriately," Porcher said.

It's not clear where those reassigned members will go, but they will remain on active duty while this internal investigation goes on.

The two detectives involved in Brown's arrest are on modified desk duty.

The NYPD has said it has no record of the second wrongful arrest of Maxwell.