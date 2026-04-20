Activists meet with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to discuss violent arrest in Brooklyn

A violent, wrongful arrest in Brooklyn that prompted outrage has civil rights leaders calling on the NYPD to take action.

Community activists arrived at 1 Police Plaza Monday morning to demand change and accountability after the violent arrest of Timothy Brown in Brooklyn, which has enraged many in the community.

"We need them to be arrested"

Some of those activists spoke with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Rev. Kevin McCall said Tisch spoke with him, along with some families, for about an hour.

During that meeting, the Tisch discussed with McCall the changes being implemented in the wake of the incident. These changes were mandated prior to the meeting with McCall and the other activists, the NYPD said.

Those changes include a 90 a day review of the NYPD's narcotics section, including a review of policies regarding activating body worn cameras during apprehensions and increasing oversight of narcotics operations.

The officers involved in Brown's arrest were supposed to be wearing body cameras and weren't, according to the NYPD.

"We also talked about the status of the officers, because there's an investigation that has to take place. But we need them to be suspended. We need them to be arrested. That's what real justice looks like," McCall said.

New video shows moments leading to arrest

Meanwhile, Hawk Newsome, the cofounder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, said he, too, had a meeting scheduled with the police commissioner this morning, and said it was canceled.

The NYPD, however, disputes that account, and said Newsome and Black Lives Matter were never scheduled to meet with Tisch, so no meeting was canceled because it was never set to take place.

As courtesy, the NYPD said, when Newsome and BLM arrived at 1 Police Plaza, they offered to let them meet with people with Community Affairs.

Exclusive video obtained CBS News New York shows the moments leading up to the violent and wrongful arrest during a drug sweep in Brooklyn last week. Police said Brown was arrested because he matched the description of a drug dealer's associate, but they later said he was not the person they were looking for.