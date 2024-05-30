There will be more closures on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend. See the detour maps.

NEW YORK -- There will be another round of closures on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend, June 1-3.

This is the latest round of repairs being done to extend the lifespan of the BQE.

BQE closures from June 1-3, 2024

The Queens-bound side will be completely closed from the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp to the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp at Sands Street from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The Staten Island-bound BQE will remain open.

The following ramps will be closed:

Third Avenue entrance ramp (open for buses only)

Sixth Avenue entrance ramp

Prospect Expressway entrance ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp

Signs for detours will be in place to help drivers.

BQE Atlantic Avenue detour

Queens-bound BQE June 1-3, 2024 closure -- Atlantic Avenue detour New York City Department of Transportation

Drivers must exit at Atlantic Avenue, turn left onto Boerum Place then turn right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.

BQE Third Avenue entrance ramp detour

Queens-bound BQE June 1-3, 2024 closure -- Third Avenue entrance ramp detour New York City Department of Transportation

Drivers will exit the Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue. Travel along Third Avenue, then turn left onto Flatbush Avenue and make a right onto Tillary Street to take the ramp onto the BQE.

BQE Prospect Expressway detour

Queens-bound BQE June 1-3, 2024 closure -- Prospect Expressway detour New York City Department of Transportation

Drivers will travel along the Prospect Expressway towards the Gowanus Expressway, then take the exit at Hamilton Avenue. Turn right onto Hicks Street, then make another right onto Atlantic Avenue. Turn left onto Boerum Place, then turn right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.

BQE Linden Boulevard detour

Queens-bound BQE June 1-3, 2024 closure -- Linden Boulevard truck detour New York City Department of Transportation

Truck drivers will exit the Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway, then exit at 10th Avenue. Turn right onto 10th Avenue, then left onto McDonald Avenue. Make another left onto Caton Avenue, then continue onto Linden Boulevard. The detour will take truck drivers to Conduit Avenue with connections to the Nassau, Van Wyck and Long Island expressways.