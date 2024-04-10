Brooklyn-Queens Expressway closures scheduled for this weekend; see the detour maps

Queens-bound lanes of BQE will shut down this weekend

Queens-bound lanes of BQE will shut down this weekend

Queens-bound lanes of BQE will shut down this weekend

NEW YORK -- Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be shut down this weekend, April 13-15.

Queens-bound lanes of the BQE will be fully closed between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 4 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will not be able to make eastbound left turns from Atlantic Avenue onto Hicks Street or Clinton Street, except for buses.

The following ramps will be closed:

Third Avenue at 65th Street entrance

Sixth Avenue at 65th Street entrance

Prospect Expressway entrance

Hamilton Avenue entrance

Atlantic Avenue entrance

Cadman Plaza exit

Brooklyn Bridge exit

Manhattan Bridge exit

The New York City Department of Transportation has posted several detours to help drivers navigate the closures.

Atlantic Avenue detour

Drivers will exit at Atlantic Avenue, make a left onto Boerum Place, followed by a right onto Tillary Street, then take the ramp onto the BQE.

Queens-bound BQE April 13-15, 2024 closure -- Atlantic Avenue detour New York City Department of Transportation

Third Avenue entrance ramp detour

Drivers will exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue in Brooklyn. Travel along Third Avenue, then turn left onto Flatbush Avenue, followed by a right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.

Queens-bound BQE April 13-15, 2024 closure -- Third Avenue entrance ramp detour New York City Department of Transportation

Prospect Expressway entrance ramp tour

Drivers will take the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway. Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue, then turn right onto Hicks Street, followed by a right onto Atlantic Avenue and a left onto Boerum Place. Then, turn right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.

Queens-bound BQE April 13-15, 2024 closure -- Prospect Expressway entrance ramp detour New York City Department of Transportation

Linden Boulevard detour

Truck drivers are advised to exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway, then exit at 10th Avenue. Turn right onto 10th Avenue, then left onto McDonald Avenue and left again onto Caton Avenue. Continue onto Linden Boulevard and follow detour routes to Conduit Avenue, which will offer connections to the Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway and Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway.

Queens-bound BQE April 13-15, 2024 closure -- Linden Boulevard truck detour New York City Department of Transportation

The closures are due to ongoing repairs and follow a previous round of construction back in October. The DOT says similar closures for repairs are expected the weekend of June 1-3.