Brooklyn-Queens Expressway closures scheduled for this weekend; see the detour maps
NEW YORK -- Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be shut down this weekend, April 13-15.
Queens-bound lanes of the BQE will be fully closed between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 4 a.m. Monday.
Drivers will not be able to make eastbound left turns from Atlantic Avenue onto Hicks Street or Clinton Street, except for buses.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Third Avenue at 65th Street entrance
- Sixth Avenue at 65th Street entrance
- Prospect Expressway entrance
- Hamilton Avenue entrance
- Atlantic Avenue entrance
- Cadman Plaza exit
- Brooklyn Bridge exit
- Manhattan Bridge exit
The New York City Department of Transportation has posted several detours to help drivers navigate the closures.
Atlantic Avenue detour
Drivers will exit at Atlantic Avenue, make a left onto Boerum Place, followed by a right onto Tillary Street, then take the ramp onto the BQE.
Third Avenue entrance ramp detour
Drivers will exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue in Brooklyn. Travel along Third Avenue, then turn left onto Flatbush Avenue, followed by a right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.
Prospect Expressway entrance ramp tour
Drivers will take the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway. Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue, then turn right onto Hicks Street, followed by a right onto Atlantic Avenue and a left onto Boerum Place. Then, turn right onto Tillary Street and take the ramp onto the BQE.
Linden Boulevard detour
Truck drivers are advised to exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway, then exit at 10th Avenue. Turn right onto 10th Avenue, then left onto McDonald Avenue and left again onto Caton Avenue. Continue onto Linden Boulevard and follow detour routes to Conduit Avenue, which will offer connections to the Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway and Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway.
The closures are due to ongoing repairs and follow a previous round of construction back in October. The DOT says similar closures for repairs are expected the weekend of June 1-3.