Brooklyn Mirage owners file permit for demolition of outdoor stage

The owners of the Brooklyn Mirage music venue want to tear the outdoor stage down.

A permit was filed for demolition of 32,000 square feet of temporary structures at Avant Gardner, the live music complex in East Williamsburg where the Mirage is located.

CBS News New York reached out for comment, but the company has not yet responded.

The Mirage has been closed since 2024 following permit issues and last-minute show cancellations. Avant Gardner filed for bankruptcy in August.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Zedd performs onstage at The Brooklyn Mirage on August 13, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy

The Brooklyn Mirage was scheduled to hold a grand reopening the first weekend of May, but the first show in its new building was canceled just hours before it was scheduled to begin. Organizers later canceled all other scheduled shows for the weekend, promising full refunds for ticketholders.

In a post on social media, the Brooklyn Mirage said they were unable to meet the deadline for the venue's final inspection.

The venue never reopened, and three months later, Avant Gardner announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following "several months of financial distress."

The Brooklyn Mirage opened in 2017. Avant Gardner's indoor spaces remain open.