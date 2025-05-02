Brooklyn Mirage cancels all weekend shows, postpones reopening

Brooklyn Mirage, a popular concert venue in East Williamsburg, has postponed its grand reopening and canceled all shows for the weekend.

Avant Gardner, which runs the Mirage, canceled the first scheduled show in the new building just hours before it started Thursday night, then canceled Saturday and Sunday's shows on Friday afternoon.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Brooklyn Mirage failed to meet inspection deadline, organizers say

In a statement posted on social media Thursday, the Brooklyn Mirage said in part, "We want to be clear: the venue is show ready and the New Mirage has been built to exacting safety, structural, mechanical, and technical specifications. However, we were not able to meet the final inspection deadline today."

Construction workers were still at the building Friday, one day after the venue was supposed to host thousands for a concert with DJ Sara Landry.

"I am so gutted to be in this position," Landry said in a video posted on Instagram.

TikToker Evan Lazarus shared his skepticism hours before it was announced the venue would indeed not be opening on time, saying in a video, "Honey, the dance floor isn't up. The screen isn't even up. The floor? Not cemented down."

"They had cranes, trains and automobiles. Everything was kind of running through this place," he told CBS News New York.

"The whole community was so excited for opening weekend and then for it to not actually happen has just been heartbreaking," said Liv Giaimo, who represents acts that have played the Mirage.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the Brooklyn Mirage said, "We will communicate with you again early next week about future shows."