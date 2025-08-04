Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy after Brooklyn Mirage fails to open for season

Avant Gardner, the company behind the outdoor music venue Brooklyn Mirage, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday. The filing comes three months after the venue failed to open for the season.

The company says its two indoor spaces, known as the Great Hall and the Kings Hall, will remain open during the Chapter 11 process.

"The decision to file for Chapter 11 relief follows several months of financial distress, culminating with Avant Gardner being unable to open its newly constructed Mirage event space for the 2025 season," read a statement posted on the venue's Instagram account. "Many of the Mirage shows are being moved to the Great Hall or otherwise relocated for the remainder of 2025."

Brooklyn Mirage unable to open for 2025 season

The popular outdoor venue in East Williamsburg had to postpone its grand opening with DJ Sara Landry after organizers said they failed to meet an inspection deadline.

Avant Gardner canceled the first show just hours before it started on May 1 and said ticket holders would receive a full refund.

"We want to be clear: the venue is show ready and the New Mirage has been built to exacting safety, structural, mechanical, and technical specifications. However, we were not able to meet the final inspection deadline today," the company said in a statement at the time.

The company eventually brought in a new CEO, but the new Mirage never materialized.

"The Avant Gardner complex is a truly special music venue that has provided cutting edge experiences over the years for artists and fans from all around the globe. Everyone I speak to has had the best sets and very special memories at the Brooklyn Mirage," CEO Gary Richards said in Monday's statement.

The Brooklyn Mirage, which started out as a pop-up party, opened in 2017 and later expanded to include the indoor spaces, hosting big-name artists year round.