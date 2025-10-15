Apparent demolition of Brooklyn Mirage a disappointment for musicians, concertgoers

It's the end of an era for the Brooklyn Mirage. The owners of the outdoor music venue want it demolished.

This comes after a slew of financial and other issues for the venue, which opened in 2017.

Issues plaguing the Brooklyn Mirage

Following months of delays, cancellations and closures, the Brooklyn Mirage music venue in East Williamsburg has moved towards full demolition.

The Mirage has been closed since 2024, in part due to permit issues and last-minute show cancellations.

Earlier this summer, the CEO of Avant Gardner was removed amid a slew of complaints and concerns that prevented the 32,000-square-foot outdoor venue from reopening.

Renovations had been underway for about a year with an original grand reopening set for May of 2025. That reopening never happened.

"I don't know what comes next, but I know that they built something and, you know, I just hope that everyone is OK and everyone's safe, and for the folks that lost jobs, that they're able to find their way back," New York City Councilwoman Jennifer Gutierrez said.

CBS News New York reached out to the Brooklyn Mirage for comment regarding the impending demolition, and they referred us to their PR firm, which has not yet responded.

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 21: Rezz performs onstage at Brooklyn Mirage on June 21, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Zachary Mazur / Getty Images

"There is no venue like the Mirage"

DJ Luke Alexander has performed at the Mirage several times in the past.

"It was so sad to see all the news around it, that it's not going to be opening, and then now to the apparent demolition of it," he said. "It's absolutely terrible."

He says its closure is nothing short of a disappointment for the EDM-loving community in Williamsburg and beyond.

"I've been across the world and I've played a ton of different venues, and there is no venue like the Mirage," he said. "It's a huge bummer to not have that space, to be able to shine and, you know, show your craft to that many people."

"We all had our fingers crossed that the worst didn't have to happen, of it being torn down," concertgoer John Hanos said. "So I had hopes, and now they fell flat and I'm wondering what went wrong."

The newly renovated outdoor stage at Avant Gardener will be taken down without any public knowledge of the future of the space at this time, and EDM lovers and DJs alike will be forced to find a new favorite venue to let lose and have fun.