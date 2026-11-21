Advocates and loved ones of the Brooklyn building collapse victims gathered Saturday for a vigil, where they called for better working conditions for construction workers.

Many said they are growing frustrated over a lack of accountability and alleged negligence that resulted in tragedy on Nov. 11, when eight people were killed, including two construction workers.

Holding back tears, the wife of worker Edgar Santiago Sapon Gutierrez pleaded for justice and safer working conditions.

Leidy Alvarez is still recovering from her injuries, having survived the collapse with her two sons when the building gave way. She said regardless of the money and services offered now, nothing will bring back the victims or take away the trauma her family is living with.

Advocates also spoke out about workers' rights.

"Construction companies have responsibility to provide [safe] working conditions," said Walter Ciche, executive director of the International Ecuadorian Alliance. "Costs, savings, profits and business interests must never come before human lives."

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. The Brooklyn District Attorney has vowed to file criminal charges against anyone found responsible.

The contractors and property owners of the site are facing at least four lawsuits, including three from construction workers alleging negligence.