Video taken inside apartment shows moment Brooklyn building collapsed

New video from inside an apartment shows the moment a Brooklyn building collapsed Wednesday.

Anderson Velez shared the video with CBS News New York's Allen Devlin.

Velez said he was not home when the collapse happened, but his family was.

The video shows a 9-year-old boy in the living area of an apartment as a 2-year-old boy sits on the floor nearby.

The 9-year-old suddenly starts yelling and running away from the camera, and the children's mom can be seen appearing in a doorway as the 9-year-old runs out of the room.

Then, the walls of the living area begin to collapse.

Velez told Devlin his wife and their two children were rescued. His wife and 9-year-old son are in the hospital, and his 2-year-old son was not hurt.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

The three-story, mixed-use building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. At least eight people, including two children, were killed and over a dozen others were injured, according to the FDNY.