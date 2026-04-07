2 suspects indicted in fatal shooting of baby in stroller in Brooklyn

The two suspects accused in the fatal shooting of a 7-month-old girl in Brooklyn were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder.

Kaori Patterson-Moore was struck by a stray bullet while her family was pushing her in a stroller at Moore and Humboldt streets in East Williamsburg on April 1.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the bullet also grazed the victim's 2-year-old brother, who is recovering.

Suspect waives court appearance

According to police, 21-year-old Amuri Greene fired the shot from a moped that was driven by Matthew Rodriguez, 18.

Tuesday, Greene waived a court appearance but was indicted on a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

"Out of respect to the process, I have no comment," defense attorney Jay Schwitzman said.

Rodriguez was apprehended in Pennsylvania, and the DA said he'll be extradited to New York City next week, also for second-degree murder and other charges.

On just the second-degree murder charge, both men would face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

"These gunmen driving by on a scooter recklessly shot into a crowd intending to kill another person," Gonzalez said.

Kaori Patterson-Moore Carlyle James Moore

"We hope they get what they deserve"

CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner spoke to Kaori's family by phone Tuesday as they were at church making funeral arrangements.

The victim's mother, Lianna Charles-Moore, said she hopes both men get life in prison. In a text, she said, in part, "We hope they get what they deserve."

The DA was asked if the baby's father was the intended target, a theory the family has denied.

"We allege that this was a targeted attempt at a person, but I'm not prepared to say today definitively that the father was the target," Gonzalez said.

He added the motive for the shooting was a personal disagreement, and that the DA, himself, grew up two blocks from the shooting, so it hits close to home.

The DA said Brooklyn has seen a decline in gun violence, but that the case highlights the need for more gun violence prevention.