Vigil held for Kaori Patterson-Moore, Brooklyn baby killed in shooting

Tributes continue to pour in for 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore, who lost her life in a senseless shooting Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The East Williamsburg community gathered Saturday to rally around the child's family.

Community gathers in East Williamsburg

The Saturday afternoon vigil brought out leaders of both faith and elected office. They gathered at the site of the tragedy to pray for the grieving family.

"There's no words to take this pain away, but I ask for a heavenly hug for each one of these family members," said Bishop Maldonado, with the Brooklyn Collective Clergy.

"I want the family to know that we stand with them," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The victim's grandmother and great-grandmother spoke about their family's pain.

"We are hurt. We have anger. My family is broken," the victim's great-grandmother said. "I have to hear my grandson say, 'What did she do that someone would do this?' What am I supposed to say?"

"This should have never happened. There should have never been no shooting where a baby is being killed," Kaori Patterson-Moore's grandmother said.

The victim's grandmother called for more intervention programs for troubled youth.

"They need to have it now. They need to have these programs — parenting classes, everything, things to teach these kids," she said. "I refuse to go to sleep and watch any child in this area continue to suffer because someone wants to be stupid. This cannot happen anymore."

The father of the victim wrote a letter that was read at the vigil. He described the loss as an "unbearable pain" and called Kaori one of his "greatest achievements in life."

Kaori Patterson-Moore

1st suspect arraigned, 2nd in custody

Police said the child was being pushed in a stroller when she was struck by a bullet outside a deli at Humboldt and Moore streets Wednesday afternoon.

After hearing the shots, the victim's family ran into the deli, where they realized Kaori was bleeding. The child's father then rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two suspects fled the scene on a moped, but they crashed into a car two blocks away and were thrown to the pavement, police said.

The suspected gunman, identified as 21-year-old Amuri Greene, was then taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was placed in police custody and arrested.

Greene was arraigned Friday night and pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Also on Friday, the second suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. He has not yet been charged.

"These two individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No excuses, not now, not ever," James said at Saturday's vigil.

Police believe the shooting was gang-motivated, and Kaori was not the intended target.