Alleged Brooklyn shooter charged with murdering baby in stroller, 2nd suspect in custody in Pennsylvania, NYPD says

The suspected gunman in the horrific death of a baby girl in a stroller in Brooklyn is facing murder charges, and a second suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, the New York Police Department said Friday.

Amuri Greene is charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder, in addition to other counts, after police said he fatally shot 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore with a stray bullet in East Williamsburg.

7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore Carlyle James Moore

The second suspect was taken into custody Friday by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said. He is believed to be the man seen driving the scooter the gunman was on during the shooting.

Police said the second suspect will likely not be arrested until he is extradited from Pennsylvania to New York City. It is unclear when he will be transported.

Suspect charged in gang-related shooting

The NYPD believes Greene, 21, was on the back of a scooter when he pulled the trigger in a gang-related shooting on Wednesday afternoon, killing the baby being pushed in a stroller along Humboldt Street.

The scooter driver crashed into oncoming traffic after the gunfire and fled, police said.

Police identified Greene the next day, and he was placed in police custody at the hospital.

"We know that he is a gang associate out of the Marcy Houses. And at this point right now, there is a gang in the Bushwick Houses called M.O.E., and we're looking to see the possible connection between, a beef between the [houses]," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Greene was also charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault.

He was arraigned Friday night and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Neighborhood full of grief

Family and friends gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil at the corner where 7-month-old Kaori took her last breath. The baby's mother, Lianna Charles-Moore, and grandmother, Linda Oyinkoinyan, were on hand as the group released pink balloons into the night sky.

Amid the somber mood, some attending the vigil said they felt relieved after learning police had a second person in custody.

"I'm glad they caught the guy, and justice is going to be served in prison," one man said. "They're waiting for him in there, trust me."

"If you're human, you feel for the parents of that child, and I hope those two guys never get the chance to walk the streets, like that baby never got a chance to walk," another neighbor said.

Meanwhile, a memorial with teddy bears and Easter bunnies has been growing at the scene ever since the shooting.

A memorial in Brooklyn where baby Kaori Patterson-Moore was fatally shot in a stroller. CBS News New York

The pain has been especially strong among parents in the neighborhood.

"She didn't deserve that. She's just learning how to talk. She's just learning how to sit up and do things by herself," Tykasia Mccants said.

"This has effected everybody, every mother. They feel it," one woman said. "And this thing will go on and linger with all of us for a long time, a long time."

"I know what they're going through right now, so [this is] to show my respect and condolences for the family," Charles Ford said.

"It gave me chills when I seen her mom crying, and I tell my mother I have to come and bring something," Mccants said.

"It's hard to move. It's gonna take a while before this community could come back to normal," another person said.

Charles-Moore discussed the grief of losing her daughter in an exclusive interview with CBS News New York on Thursday.

"I can't smell her, can't kiss her. I can't wake up and feed her her bottle. I can't dress her. Everything I wanted to do with her, I can't do with her anymore," she said.

Oyinkoinyan said she's heartbroken, but forgave the people involved in the shooting.