Bronx borough president pushing for funds to provide more trees. Why she says it's so important for residents

Tree planting in the Bronx about more than just the environment

In honor of Arbor Day, a few organizations gathered together on Thursday to plant new roots in the Bronx.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson held a press conference to continue to call for more funding for the borough's green spaces and the planting of more trees.

Tree canopy would help prevent heat-related health incidents, borough president says

Gibson is continuing to call for investment in the Bronx's green spaces to fight what she calls environmental injustice.

While highlighting the need for a larger tree canopy in the South Bronx, Gibson was joined by other environmental advocates to practice a little bit of what they preached, by planting trees in Hunts Point.

"From a health and wellness perspective, I think about older adults that are isolated in their apartments, that live in areas where they don't have enough shade. We have several hundred heat-related health incidents across our city every year, and you never hear about them," Gibson said.

Gibson shared that all five borough presidents are a part of an effort to plant an additional 1 million trees across the city of New York.

However, the mission to plant more trees and better preserve the green spaces in the Bronx goes further.

"It felt like we're actually loving what provides us life"

Gibson is asking that 1% of the city's executive budget be allocated to the city's Parks Department.

It's something that staff with the nonprofit The Bronx is Blooming say is needed for Bronxites.

"Communities like the one we're standing in today, in Hunts Point, routinely experience higher asthma rates, higher incidences of heat stroke among vulnerable populations. And so a big step in reducing and mitigating those issues starts here today with planting trees and continuing to advocate for their maintenance," said John Vallacchi, environmental programming manager for The Bronx is Blooming.

This group hopes they will have a change to show off their green thumbs for another great cause soon.

"Getting my hands dirty. Putting that tree in the ground. It felt like you supposed to be doing that. Felt natural. It felt like we're actually loving what provides us life," said Mychal Johnson, co-founder of South Bronx United.

