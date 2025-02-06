Bronx borough president wants more funding to plant trees in effort to combat air pollution

NEW YORK — Air pollution in New York City has been an ongoing concern for advocates who notice the negative health impacts it has on people, especially in the South Bronx.

That's why Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is asking Mayor Eric Adams for more funding towards the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to plant more trees.

Bronx borough president cites air pollution-related health problems

In order to combat the air pollution in the Bronx, Gibson has requested the mayor to invest at least 1% of the city's 2026 fiscal year budget to fund the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

"We have been very adamant and committed to talking about the heat island effect and tree canopy coverage and lack thereof here in the Bronx," Gibson said.

Gibson said the increase of funding will ensure the equitable and fair planting and maintenance of trees in the borough.

"We have some of the highest rates of asthma, heart disease, kidney failure, and this is all preventable diseases that we have answers to," she said.

"We all will benefit ultimately from the planting of more trees"

Christina Taylor, the deputy director of Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, says the 1% will be roughly double of what the city's Department of Parks and Recreation currently receives.

"That includes not only the budget to plant trees, but the budget to, you know, clean up the parks to keep the restrooms stocked, to make sure the garbage is picked up on time," Taylor said.

CBS News New York reached out to the mayor's office about the budget request and received a statement from a City Hall spokesperson saying in part:

"The Adams administration continues to invest in our city's parks, as well as making them safer and cleaner for all New Yorkers. That is why Parks' city-funded budget for this fiscal year has increased by nearly 30 percent and staffing has grown by nearly 20 percent under this administration. In this most recent Preliminary Budget alone we added more than $12 million to expand second shift cleaning to more than 60 parks. We continue to work to ensure our city's parks have the resources they need so New Yorkers can enjoy our city's backyards."

Together, several organizations are hoping the livelihood of the community will be taken into account during the decision making for the budget.

"We live and work, raise our families in this borough. We do business and we all will benefit ultimately from the planting of more trees here in the borough of the Bronx," Gibson said.

