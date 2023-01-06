Bronx gas station employee improving after being shot in the head, family says

NEW YORK -- The family of a Bronx gas station employee who was shot in the head says his condition seems to be improving.

Zulfiqar Ali Albi was shot on Nov. 22 while on the job at a Sunoco on Boston Road in the Allerton section.

CBS2 previously reported on the challenges his family faced trying to get here from overseas. His nephew has now traveled from Pakistan to be by his side at the hospital.

He says his uncle seems to be improving. He sometimes opens his eyes, waves his hand and even smiles slightly.

"We are still in shock. Until he wakes up and starts speaking, that's the moment we will be all happy and know finally we can say thank God," said Mahmood Sarfraz.

The suspect, identified as Termaine Saulsbury, allegedly went on to shoot a traffic enforcement officer in Philadelphia before being arrested.